MANILA -- Reigning world champions ECHO and one of its star players Benedict “BennyQT” Gonzales are nominated for the Esports Awards to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada this November.

ECHO is nominated for the Esports Team of the Year, putting the squad with the likes of Team Vitality, FNATIC, Evil Geniuses, and TSM.

BennyQT, who was the fourth MLBB world championship MVP, is nominated alongside Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek, Gaku “Gaku” Mukai, Erik “Joker” Granström, Burenbayar “TOP” Altangerel, Tensai “Tensai” and Peng “Fly” Yunfei.

Both also won at the Mobile Gaming awards, which has the same award-giving body with Esports Awards.

Valorant, League of Legends, CS:GO, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, and Fortnite are nominated for Esports Game of the Year award.

PUBG Mobile, ML:BB, Brawl Stars, Arena of Valor, Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, Honor of Kings, Clash Royale, and Pokemon UNITE are nominated for Esports Mobile Game of the Year.

The Esports Awards, is one of the major crowning events in global esports. The event will be held in Resorts World Las Vegas.