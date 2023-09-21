Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio and Jenelyn Olsim pose with their new Iron Bunny outfit. Handout

Eduard Folayang's stable has partnered with Iron Bunny Philippines as Lions Nation MMA makes its much-anticipated debut in ONE Championship.

The partnership means Iron Bunny Philippines will serve as the official outfitter of Lions Nation MMA.

Lions Nation is made up of an impressive lineup that includes Folayang, Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon, Honorio "The Rock" Banario, Joshua "The Passion" Pacio, Edward "The Ferocious" Kelly, and Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw.

Iron Bunny Philippines, founded by entrepreneur Ricky Enriquez and digital marketer Vir Moore Moranta, is an independent apparel brand established in 2015. It focuses on active lifestyle and competitive sports.

“It is truly a dream come true to collaborate with the biggest names in Philippine MMA, and we are immensely grateful to Lions Nation MMA for entrusting our brand with this opportunity," said Enriquez.

Enriquez chose to establish the brand presence from its base in Liloan, Cebu.

Moranta, on the other hand, took charge of the brand’s operations under the name of Iron Bunny Supply Co. in Sacramento, California.

Three members of Lions Nation MMA are scheduled to compete under the ONE Championship banner.