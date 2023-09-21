Letran Knights’ Kurt Reyson and head coach Rensy Bajar at the NCAA Season 99 Media Conference at the MOA Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Things are about to get tougher for Colegio de San Juan de Letran as they seek a rare four-peat.

The Knights, who lost Fran Yu, Brent Paraiso, Louie Sangalang, King Caralipio, and Tommy Olivario after the quintet went on to pursue their PBA careers will be banking on the shoulders of Kurt Reyson to spearhead them this season.

The 5-foot-9 spitfire guard tallied 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists last season, helping the Muralla-based squad clinch their second-ever three-peat, but Reyson understands that he must be leading by example to carry them back to the Finals.

“Sa akin naman, hindi ko iniisip 'yung pressure eh. Kasi as a player, for me, 'pag inisip ko 'yung pressure mas nakakadagdag sa sarili mo 'yun. Kumbaga, iisipin ko na lang palagi kung paano manalo sa team. Hindi pwedeng mape-pressure ako,” said the Davao Occidental native.

Reyson also said that he has already embraced the role of being the captain of the squad, especially with their top point guards already moving on to the pro leagues.

“Dati naman andun na ko sa [mga] beterano. Pero tinutulungan naman ako nila Fran, nila Tommy, mga beterano na guard, in-adapt ko lang ngayon. Dinagdagan ko lang kung ano 'yung kulang sa team ngayon,” he said.

For incoming first-year Knights head coach Rensy Bajar, meanwhile, it is also about handling the pressure of taking the mantle of not only being the defending titlist but also inheriting the squad of three-time NCAA champion Bonnie Tan.

“This year will be more exciting, but at the same time, pressure for us as defending champions and me as a new coach. Parang kumbaga, we will take it one game at a time,” the former Knights assistant said.

Still, he understands that coming back into championship form would take a lot of patience, especially with a lot of new names coming to the team.

“This year will be a tough season because of the veterans na nawala, but I’m sure our new guys will battle all the way because ito 'yung character ng team na ‘to — lalaban at lalaban kami hanggang huli,” Bajar said.

“All the teams are very strong and very competitive. Sa akin, wala kaming hinahangad kundi every game mas lalo kaming mag-improve.”

“Every team na makakalaban namin, we will respect them. We will always respect our opponents.”

Bajar also got the backing of his top gunner, with Reyson sharing how his coach made it easier for them to transition into his system.

“Wala namang nagbago, kasi 'yung system talagang ganun pa ‘rin eh. May dinagdag lang ng konti dahil dun sa mga bago na mga bata ngayon. The past three seasons, talagang beterano na 'yung team eh, ta's ngayon may mga bago na. 'Yun lang, dinagdagan lang ni coach Rensy kung ano 'yung sistema nila sa sistema ng mga beterano. “

The Knights will have their first crack at testing their squad on Sunday when they face hosts Jose Rizal University at the MOA Arena in Pasay City at 3 PM.

This will then be followed by the clash between the LPU Pirates and the CSB Blazers.