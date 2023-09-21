Gilas plays lone tune-up vs LG Sakers before Asiad

Coach Tim Cone giving instructions to Gilas during their practice at Philsports Arena on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas will battle South Korean team Changwon LG Sakers in front of Filipino fans at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Friday.

It will be the national team’s only tune-up game before flying to Hangzhou on Saturday.

Tip off will be at 4 p.m.

The national team was scheduled to play against Meralco last Tuesday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

But due to uncertainties affecting the eligibility of Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, Terrence Romeo, and Mo Tautuaa it was scrapped.

The team still awaits the final verdict from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee whether the quartet will be allowed to play.

It the appeal gets denied then Gilas will be fielding Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino and CJ Perez together with June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame and Marcio Lassiter.

The team has been limited to practices since being hastily assembled only 11 days ago.

"We really don't have much time to play a lot of friendly games," said interim head coach Tim Cone.

"To me, the practices are more important than the friendlies or the practice games because we learn more in the practices than the games."

They hope this would be enough as they chase a first podium finish for the country in the Asian Games since 1998 in Bangkok.

Cone coached that Centennial team to a bronze medal finish.