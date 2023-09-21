Filipinas to take it one game at a time in Asiad

Eva Madarang (19) has been called up to the Philippine women's national football team for the Asian Games. PFF-PWNFT/File

The Philippine women's football team will kick off its Asian Games campaign against Hong Kong at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium on Friday.

It will be the Filipinas' first official game under new head coach Mark Torcaso, who took over the coaching reins after the exit of Australian mentor Alen Stajcic.

Torcaso understands that expectations are high for the Filipinas, especially after their historic debut in FIFA Women's World Cup where they were able to upset New Zealand.

"The expectations have been set after their outing in the last few years," said Torcaso in an online presser with the local media. "It's a new team for me and our staff... we're going to spend our time in getting to know in this tournament."

The Filipinas are looking at a familiar foe in Hong Kong, whom they beat last April, 4-1, during the first round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Filipinas are currently ranked No. 44 in the FIFA rankings, enough to strike fear in the hearts of their rivals.

But Torcaso preferred the nationals taking it one game at a time.

"Every game is different, every tournament is different. [Hong Kong] might have new players, might have new plays," he said. "We'll take each game as it is and be competitive as much as possible."

The 21-member national roster will be spearheaded by co-captain Hali Long, Sarina Bolden, and Sara Eggesvik.

Other members include Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano, Alisha Del Campo, Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, Inna Palacios, Anicka Castañeda, Kaya Hawkinson, Natalie Oca, Isabella Pasion, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki, Camille Rodriguez, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, and Eva Madarang.

After Hong Kong, the Filipinas will also tackle Korea Republic on Monday and Myanmar on Thursday.