New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso. Handout/PFF

A day before the Philippine women’s national football team begins their campaign in the Asian Games, veteran Eva Madarang and newly appointed head coach Mark Torcaso faced the media.

On Friday they will be facing the Hong Kong squad whom they recently beat, 4-1.

But Torcaso said old results don’t matter and there’s no room for complacency.

“Every game is different, every tournament is different, every team prepares differently. They might have new players. We're looking at as well the expectations... We'll take each game as it is,” he explained.

He continued: “I'm anticipating a great game. And like I said before, every opponent regardless of the results we had in the past, you have to treat them with respect.”

Torcaso, who steered Western United to the finals of the A-League in their inaugural season, was recently appointed as the head coach of the Philippine Women's National Football Team.

He replaced Alen Stajcic, who led the Filipinas to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup appearance last month where they defeated New Zealand in the group stage.

Madarang, meanwhile, was one of two players left out of the squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand last July, but are part of the 21-player roster for the Asiad.

The full roster is as follows:

GOAL KEEPERS:

Kiara Fontanilla

Olivia McDaniel

Inna Palacios

DEFENDERS:

Reina Bonta

Jessika Cowart

Sofia Harrison

Hali Long

Eva Madarang

MIDFIELDERS:

Anicka Castañeda

Sara Eggesvik

Kaya Hawkinson

Natalie Oca

Isabella Pasion

Quinley Quezada

Jaclyn Sawicki

Camille Rodriguez

FORWARDS:

Sarina Bolden

Alisha del Campo

Katrina Guillou

Chandler McDaniel

Meryll Serrano

Madarang said the team’s chemistry is good and despite Torcaso being appointed just recently, they believe in their coach.

“I think it's been pretty good, I mean the environment with everyone has been so same. I feel like we have to trust our coach... We definitely have trust in him and very excited for this first game and see it all come together,” she said.

After Hong Kong, the Filipinas will be playing against the Republic of Korea on Monday, September 25, and Myanmar on Thursday, September 28.

All matches in Group E will be held at the Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium in China.