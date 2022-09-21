Tekken: AK ends PH-hosted REV Major in Top 8

Alexandre "AK" Laverez during the REV Major. Courtesy: Playbook Esports Team

MANILA - Tekken 7 SEA Games silver medalist Alexandre "AK" Laverez ended the Filipino-hosted REV Major at 8th place, as the country's largest fighting game derby resumed after two years of being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AK fell against Pakistan's Atif Butt in the first round of the losers' bracket of the tournament held at the SMX Convention Center from September 17 to 18.

Korean national Sang-hyun "Jeondding" Jeon ruled the Tekken tournament, beating Jeong “Rangchu” Hyeon-ho in the grand finals.

Back-to-back champion Sun-woong "LowHigh" Yoon did not attend the event.

Tekken Pinoy greats such as Maru "Maru" Sy, Juliano "Jules" Lozano, and Andreij "Doujin" Albar also participated, but failed to crack the Top 8.

REV Major also had tournaments for various titles such as Street Fighter V, DragonBall FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and more.

The tournament also made regional legs around the Philippines, in provinces such as Cebu and Pampanga, among others.

Related video: