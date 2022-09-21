Roosevelt Adams joins B2 side Kagawa Five Arrows

Roosevelt Adams is set to play in the second division of Japan's B.League. PBA Images



Former No. 1 overall pick Roosevelt Adams has signed with the Kagawa Five Arrows of the B.League's Second Division, becoming the 11th Filipino player to serve as an Asian import in Japan.

Kagawa announced Adams' signing on Wednesday afternoon. The contract is for the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Adams will join the Five Arrows after clearing medical checks in Japan.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity and I'm super excited to meet everyone," Adams said in comments provided by the club.

"We are looking forward to making wonderful memories this season," he added.

The Five Arrows finished with a 36-16 record in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, but couldn't gain promotion to the first division.

Adams, 28, was the top pick of the regular draft in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft by the TerraFirma Dyip.

He wound up playing just two conferences for the Dyip. Adams averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup before becoming a free agent.

He was called up to the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers by Gilas Pilipinas last August.

Adams played one game for the national team, grabbing five rebounds in an 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.