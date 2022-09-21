PBA: Bolick stars in NorthPort's win vs Phoenix

MANILA - NorthPort picked up a 92-89 victory over Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Robert Bolick led the way for the Batang Pier with 21 points including 4 triples. Import Prince Ibeh added 19 markers on top of his 15 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.

They ruined Jayvee Mocon's 24-point effort for the Fuel Masters.

(More details to follow.)

