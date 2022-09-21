NCAA: Dela Rosa plays hero in JRU's win vs Arellano

Ry Dela Rosa knocked down the go-ahead triple to tow Jose Rizal University to a 70-67 win over Arellano University in Season 98 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Wednesday.

The scores were tied 67-all when Dela Rosa triggered the dagger 3 following an assist by JL Delos Santos, with 4.8 remaining on the clock.

Dela Rosa finished with only 4 points under his name, but his trey was the biggest shot in the game.

With the win, the Heavy Bombers snapped the Chiefs' 2-game win streak.

Joshua Guiab led the way for Jose Rizal with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while William Sy added 13 markers.

Delos Santos added a double-double of his own with 10 points and 11 boards.

Axel Doromal had 24 points for the Chiefs, who also got 13 from Shane Menina.

JRU improved its record to 2-2, handing Arellano its second defeat in 5 starts.

