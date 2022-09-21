Bay Area guard Myles Powell drives against the defense of Blackwater during their elimination round game in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 21, 2022. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Bay Area Dragons made a statement in their first game of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, as they overpowered the Blackwater Bossing, 133-87, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Dragons, the first guest team to play in the PBA since 2004, were barely threatened in the 46-point win, racing out to a 36-19 lead after the opening period and cruising to victory the rest of the way.

Myles Powell, who had a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, was simply unstoppable as he fired 41 points on 14-of-28 shooting. He also had eight points and three assists in just 30 minutes of playing time.

Glen Yang added 22 points and seven assists.

The Dragons reached the century mark with still 10:14 to play, off a Duncan Reid floater that made it 101-69.