It might be a different concept altogether, but Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang fondly recalled how going through "ONE Warrior Series" (OWS) made him one of the most sought-after fighters in the Philippines.

Today’s iteration of OWS Philippines puts 16 warriors to the test in a reality TV-type setting. They go through training, various challenges, and the eventual elimination – a sparring session which determines who gets to go in each episode.

Adiwang's was a tad different as he had to compete in several OWS cards headed by Rich Franklin, where the most impressive fighters in each card gets a contract in ONE.

Nonetheless, the goal of the show remains the same – find new talents and open opportunities for fighters.

“I had an extraordinary and memorable experience with OWS. It was a big help to my career, the experiences I gained made me a better, stronger, and wiser athlete. It also prepared me to compete with the elite level athletes of ONE Championship,” said Adiwang.

Adiwang had to go through the likes of Manuel Huerta, Alber Correia Da Silva, and Anthony Do before finally making it to the main roster, where he quickly made an impression by dominating Senzo Ikeda in Japan.

Regardless of the differences of their paths, Adiwang knows that the eventual winner of OWS Philippines will be prepared to step up and compete against the best in the world, under the brightest lights of ONE Championship.

"As a fighter, undergoing the process of OWS will give you a positive experience to guide you to face whatever is coming once you are on the big stage," he said.

"The whole experience of being in OWS is your big advantage and weapon when entering ONE."

