Philracom hopes to get go-signal for fans to watch races

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) is hoping to receive the green light that will allow the betting public to watch races in person.

"I hope that soon they will allow us," said Philracom chairman Reli de Leon during Tuesday's online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has allowed 10% of the sitting capacity for indoor restaurants and other establishments, but race tracks are still waiting for clearance.

"If our racetracks can accommodate 5,000 racing fans then 10 percent of that is equivalent to 500," noted De Leon.

Races are held from Thursday to Sunday and are evenly divided among the Manila Jockey Club, Inc. in Carmona, Cavite; Philippine Racing Club, Inc. in Naic, Cavite; and Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

Even with restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philracom still has 12 stakes races lined up until December, including the third leg of the Triple Crown on Oct. 3.

The Presidential Gold Cup on Dec. 12 will be the biggest of them all with a total of P10 million in prize money at stake, and the winner getting a record P6 million.

"That will be the biggest prize ever in the history of Philippine horse racing," said de Leon, who also said that despite taking a break for three and a half months this year due to the pandemic, Philracom has still posted huge numbers.

From January to September this year, Philracom has posted sales of P1.4 billion, and De Leon said with no further interruption they can reach as high as P2 billion to P2.3 billion.

"Basta tuloy-tuloy lang. But so far, very successful. Compared to last year, we are proud to say that our sales are bigger this year. In taxes alone this year, we have paid P400 million," de Leon said.

"The IATF has been very cooperative, and that is why we are able to sustain this. Horse racing is on its feet," he added, noting that their industry provides direct and indirect jobs to as many as 12,000.

"Madami magugutom kapag natigil ang karera," said de Leon.

