MMA: Rosauro not taking any chances vs Yang

Filipino featherweight standout Roel Rosauro plans to halt highly regarded James Yang when they meet in ONE Championship this coming Friday.

The two are scheduled to clash in ONE: Revolution in Singapore.

"Tingin ko sa kanya well-rounded siya both striking and grappling. Pero subukan ko ring sabayan siya," said Rosauro, who wants to boost his stock for a chance to fight for the ONE featherweight crown.

Rosauro knows he will be having a tough bout against Yang who trains alongside American MMA superstar Demetrious Johnson at AMC Pankrateon.

"Importante talagang manalo ako ngayon... Alam ko ang team mate niya si Demetrious Johnson, malakas na team din," said Rosauro.

"Siguro ang kalabasan niyang sa striking kami magtuos. If ever, mag-TKO victory ako para walang masabi."

The Muay Thai specialist is looking to follow up his unanimous decision win over embattled veteran Yohan Mulia Legowo early last year.

Rosauro dreams of becoming one of the top contenders in his weight class which is currently ruled by reigning ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le.

Other top fighters in the division include former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen, lightweight king Christian Lee, and submission grappling icon Garry Tonon, among others.

