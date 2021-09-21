Football: Azkals drawn in Group A of Suzuki Cup



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Azkals avoided defending champion Vietnam in the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

In the draw held Tuesday, the Azkals were drawn into Group A along with Thailand, Myanmar, and Singapore. Completing the group is the winner of the qualifying match between Timor Leste and Brunei.

In Group B are Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos.

Only the top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals. The Philippines have appeared in the semifinals of the biennial tournament since 2010 but have yet to make a finals breakthrough.

The Suzuki Cup was originally set for November 23 to December 31 in 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first rescheduled from April 11 to May 8 this year, before being moved again to December 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

In 2018, the Philippines progressed to the semifinal where they lost to Vietnam over two legs with an aggregate score of 4-2. Vietnam went on to beat Malaysia in the final, 3-2 on aggregate.