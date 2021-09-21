With its long list of great athletes, Far Eastern University has all the reasons to dedicate a place honoring its alumni who have brought pride and glory to the school in different sporting events locally and internationally.

On Tuesday, FEU virtually unveiled its Sports Hall of Fame room which houses its greatest athletes, winning moments, trophies, and memorabilia.

FEU President Michael Alba led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the room located at FEU Admissions Building. He was joined by the school’s Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs Atty. Gianna R. Montinola, Athletic Director Mark Molina, and Alumni Relations Office Director Celmer Santos.

“This sports hall of fame room will be our permanent venue to honor and remember all the FEU athletes who brought great honor to our university,” Board of Trustees member Anton Montinola said.

Some of the FEU alumni featured in the room are Olympic silver medalist Anthony Villanueva, Track and Field greats Lydia De Vega, Elma Muros, and Marestella Torres.

Also present virtually were Rogelio, Ricardo, Reynaldo, and JR Fortaleza, who represented the country in boxing decades ago.

“We have produced Olympians, champions in all levels of international sports; as well as, of course, in the UAAP where many of our teams have achieved records that have not been approached even by other schools,” Montinola said.

FEU has also produced notable names in basketball such as Johnny Abarrientos, Glenn Capacio, Arwind Santos, and Denok Miranda.

Rachel Ann Daquis was also included in the list of inductees in FEU Sports Hall of Fame after being a significant figure in the institution’s historic volleyball team, who remains to be the winningest in UAAP.

FEU also took pride in their chess team, having produced grandmasters such as Janelle Mae Frayna and Jayson Gonzales.