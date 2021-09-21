Manny Pacquiao during his grand arrival in Las Vegas ahead of his welterweight fight against Yordenis Ugas. File photo. Nabeel Ahmad, Premier Boxing Champions.

MANILA, Philippines -- Senator Manny Pacquiao has yet to make a final decision regarding his boxing career, even after announcing on Sunday his plans to run for president.

Sean Gibbons, the head of Pacquiao's MP Promotions outfit, told Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports that the senator "has made no decision on boxing career yet."

"He will in the next few weeks, will make a final decision whether to have one more or retire," Gibbons said.

Just spoke with MP Promotions president @KnuckleheadSean on @MannyPacquiao's alleged retirement: "The Senator is a presidential candidate and has made no decision on boxing career yet. He will in the next few weeks will make a final decision whether to have one more or retire." — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 20, 2021

Gibbons said when Pacquiao does make a decision whether to have one more fight or whether to retire, the announcement will come through official channels from the Senator himself. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 20, 2021

Gibbons' statement comes in the heels of Pacquiao's interview with Toni Gonzaga, where he stated that his boxing career was over.

"Boxing career ko, tapos na 'yung boxing career ko," Pacquiao said when asked by Gonzaga if he will quit boxing should he win the presidency.

Asked again if he will retire should he become president, Pacquiao said: "Tapos na."

"Kasi, matagal na rin ako sa pagbo-boxing, at 'yung pamilya ko, laging nagsasabi, tama na. Nagtuloy-tuloy lang ako kasi passionate ako dito sa sport na 'to. Magsu-support na lang ako ng mga boksingero para magkaroon tayo ng champion ulit," Pacquiao told Gonzaga.

However, Gibbons insisted that Pacquiao's decision regarding his career "will come through official channels from the senator himself."

Gibbons also told Boxing Scene that Pacquiao will make his decision in October.

"(For now) he is just discussing, 'maybe or maybe not.' Nothing official," the promoter insisted.

The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy for all elective positions is on October 8.

Pacquiao is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Cuba's Yordenis Ugas in August, after which he acknowledged that it might have been the last time he will be seen inside the boxing ring.

