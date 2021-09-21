Undefeated Filipino featherweight Mike Magsayo is finally getting a world title fight.

This after the WBC ordered featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. to defend his title against the Tagbilaran native.

Magsayo established himself as the No. 1 contender following an impressive knockout of Mexico's Julio Ceja last August.

The 26-year-old Filipino stopped Ceja in the 10th round after surviving a knockdown in the fifth in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas showdown.

After hearing the news of the title fight, Magsayo promised not to let his fans down.

"God is good. Lagi ako magsisikap pa para sa pangarap ko, sa pamilya ko at sa bayan ko," said "Magnifico" in his Facebook post.

The MP Promotions handled fighter is currently staying in Los Angeles to continue training under coach Freddie Roach.