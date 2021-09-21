🔰 Mandatory fights 🔰



➖Gary Russell vs Mark Magsayo

Mandatory featherweight



➖Eduardo Ramirez vs Lerato Dlamini

Final elimination



➖Nonito Donaire vs ReyMart Gaballo

Mandatory bantamweight



➖Joseph Diaz vs Ryan Garcia

WBC Interim | Final elimination — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) September 20, 2021



The WBC has ordered bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. to defend his title against fellow Filipino and interim champion Reymart Gaballo.

The bout is included among the mandatory fights ordered by the WBC.

The development is a departure from Donaire's supposed campaign for a highly anticipated rematch against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Another interesting fight being mentioned for Donaire is that against outspoken Filipino champion John Riel Casimero.

But the WBC has given the nod to the unbeaten Gaballo, who won the interim status by hacking out a split decision against Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico last December.

Gaballo's handler Sanman Promotions confirmed the development.

"WBC has ordered WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. to defend his title against undefeated WBC interim world bantamweight champion Reymart 'Assassin' Gaballo," the outfit said in its Facebook account.

The 38-year-old Donaire has rejuvenated his career by knocking out Nordine Oubaali of France in four rounds last May.

Donaire held world championships in four weight classes and has a record of 41-6. But he is expected to have a tough challenge against Gaballo, who has yet to taste defeat in 24 fights.

RELATED VIDEO