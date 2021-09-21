Are we seeing a world bantamweight title unification bout soon between Nonito Donaire Jr. and John Riel Casimero?

The two boxers have mended fences after slugging it out in a series of nasty trash talk online.

Donaire and Casimero appeared in an online interview with Powcast Sports wherein the latter apologized on behalf of his team and fans who joined into the verbal slugfest that led to the cancellation of their supposed fight.

Casimero addressed the apology to Donaire's wife and manager Rachel who got involved in the online confrontation.

"Sinabi ko sa asawa mo na pasensya na kung ang mga kasama ko na may nagawang mali," said Casimero.

"Tuldukan na natin yun, pasensya na sa asawa mo para matuloy na ang laban natin."

Donaire accepted the apology.

"Ok na ako roon," he said. "Kung may trash talk naman, sabihin mo sa (akin) huiwag mong isali naman ang asawa o pamilya ko. Hindi sila pupunta sa ring, ako, ikaw ang mag-away sa ring."

The two were supposed to unify their titles back in August, but the infuriated Donaire cancelled the bout due to Casimero's "disrespect to his wife and family."

Donaire also sought to have Casimero undergo Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency testing.

Meanwhile, Donaire said Casimero will have to clear up with his handlers MP Promotions as the "Filipino Flash" representative Richard Schaefer has already sent the fight contract.

"Ang sabi ng promoter ko sa akin ipinadala na ang kontrata sa kanila," said Donaire. "Ako naghihintay na lang ako."

Casimero said he will clear it up with MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

“Wala pa akong nakita o nabasang kontrata,” said "Quadro Alas." “Kasi hindi pa rin tumawag sa akin si Sean kung matuloy yung laban o hindi. Hindi pa sila kumontak sa amin.”

Donaire holds the WBC bantamweight title, while Casimero is the reigning WBO champion.

However, there is also another issue they will have to clear up since Donaire was ordered by the WBC to defend his title against mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo.

Donaire said it will depend on the negotiations.

"There's a lot possibilities. Nakikita natin sa ibang fights na parang may negotiation na i-step aside, pero kung ano mang usapan depende na rin sa promoter at fighters," he said.

