WATCH: Lakers up 2-0 on Nuggets after Davis' buzzer-beater

The Los Angeles Lakers now have a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Davis nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 105-103 win, after they had squandered a 16-point lead earlier in the contest.

Nikola Jokic was superb in the clutch, hitting a hook shot over Davis that gave the Nuggets a 103-102 lead late.

But they left too much time on the clock for the Lakers, as Davis received an inbound pass from Rajon Rondo with 2.1 ticks left and calmly knocked down the game-winning triple.