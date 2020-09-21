WATCH: Anthony Davis makes 'Mamba shot' to deny Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had just one way to describe the shot that Anthony Davis made in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets worked their way back from a 16-point deficit, and Nikola Jokic went blow-for-blow with Davis down the stretch, "culminating in what you can only call a Mamba shot," according to Vogel.

Davis, playing in the conference finals for the first time in his career, came off a LeBron James screen to nail the three-pointer that gave the Lakers a 105-103 win at the buzzer. Thanks to his shot, the Lakers are now up 2-0 in their best-of-seven series.

"That was Mamba right there. Mamba Mentality, big-time shot, AD," Vogel told Davis at the Lakers' locker room afterward.

The NBA put together a compilation of every angle of Davis' shot, which gave him 31 points for the night.

Davis later confirmed that he yelled "Kobe" after the shot, in another homage to the late Laker legend who passed away in a helicopter crash in January.

Anthony Davis confirmed that he yelled “KOBE!” after drilling the game winning shot. pic.twitter.com/6b8N5Z9J7c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2020

"People talk about pressure, am I ready for it? I want to take those shots. It's part of the legacy. I want those shots, I want the big-time plays," Davis said after the game.

"We're gonna live with me and die with me shooting the last shots, and I made it. This is what they brought me here for, to make big-time plays. Obviously, we're wearing the Mamba jerseys, we never wanna lose in these jerseys. We never wanna lose at all," he added.

The Lakers were hyped after Davis' incredible shot, with James declaring on Twitter that their big man was simply "different."

Still, Davis kept the result in perspective and gave credit to the Nuggets for their effort. Denver lost big in Game 1 and fell behind by double-digits for most of Game 2, but never gave in and threatened until the last second.

"That's a hell of a team," Davis said of the Nuggets. "They fought all the way to the last shot. They're a team that's proven the entire playoff run. Hat's off to them but we want to come here and do what we gotta do."

"We still got work to do," Vogel also said. "This is a really good basketball team. Let's keep our head down and focus on the work, one step at a time. Let's get the next one."