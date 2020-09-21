UAAP: UP secures commitment of former UST Tiger Cub Bismarck Lina

Former UST Tiger Cub Bismarck Lina is headed to UP. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines' (UP) eventful offseason continued on Monday with the commitment of Bismarck Lina, a former star for University of Santo Tomas' (UST) high school basketball program.

Lina initially committed to the UST Growling Tigers but made an about face in the wake of the controversy surrounding the team's training in Capuy, Sorsogon.

He instead opted to go to UP, where former UST team captain CJ Cansino previously transferred.

UP coach Bo Perasol confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News.

"Bismarck is going to be part of the Season 84 team. A young man with great fighting attitude and potential," he said.

Lina was a member of the UAAP Season 81 Mythical Team in the juniors division. In Season 82, he averaged 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Tiger Cubs.

His decision to leave UST continues the exodus of players from their men's basketball program following the "Sorsogon bubble" incident. Cansino's exit from the team was the first domino to fall, and since then, several other players including Rhenz Abando (Colegio de San Juan de Letran), Brent Paraiso (Letran), and Mark Nonoy (De La Salle University) have left as well.

Former UST head coach Aldin Ayo has resigned, with the UAAP also giving him an indefinite ban for his role in the bubble.

For UP, meanwhile, Lina's commitment gives them another building block. They have already secured Cansino's transfer and welcomed incoming rookies Gerry Abadiano and Carl Tamayo from National University's high school program earlier in the offseason.