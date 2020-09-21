PBA: Free agent Louie Alas says he has a program ready for team that will hire him

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Phoenix head coach Louie Alas is not thinking about the next step in his career at the moment, after the Fuel Masters management unceremoniously decided to "discontinue" his services two weeks ago.

Should a team come calling, however, Alas assured that he is ready.

"Wala pa akong plano kasi, ako naman hindi pa ako naga-apply ng kahit anong trabaho," Alas told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala during an appearance on "Power and Play" last weekend.

Phoenix announced they were cutting ties with Alas last September 11, ending the coach's three-year run at the helm. While there were calls for Alas to go back to college basketball, he said he was not yet thinking about such a move.

Alas had a long and successful stint as head coach of Colegio de San Juan de Letran before he shifted his focus to professional basketball.

After his tenure at Phoenix, Alas said he is not closing the door on any opportunity -- be it in the PBA, the semi-pro, or the collegiate level again.

"'Pag may dumating sa akin sa harap ko, may naka-ready akong program, may naka-ready akong gagawin sa dapat kong gawin," he revealed.

"Kahit anong team, kahit sinong team 'yan, at kahit ano -- kung sa PBA dumating, kahit anong capacity na pwede kong maitulong, gagawin ko. Sa college, kung may dumating sa akin, I'm always ready," Alas guaranteed.

Right now, however, he is not thinking of heading anywhere.

"I'm a free agent," he quipped. "Ginaya ko si Coach (Mike) D'Antoni."