War is over: 'General' Dlar receives homecoming salute in Manila

Dlar in an interview segment with MPL Philippines host Mara Aquino. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- In a video posted around a month ago, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera looked listless and teary-eyed as the coaching staff for EVOS Legends announced his departure from the team, a year into his stint as an import in Indonesia.

It was the closing salvo to a roller-coaster import career for The General, who took the gamble to play Mobile Legends: Bang Bang overseas, and it came at a time least expected. It came in the middle of the season, where Dlar was announced to play – but hadn’t. It seemed to be the same story since he landed in Jakarta.

“Today is Dlar’s last day with us,” the coach said as the players gathered, and the mood became pensive.

Chemistry issues, language barriers, culture shock and an apparent "skill issue" – the list of factors for the M3 World Championship finalist's benching went on and on. But that didn’t stop him from garnering fame in Indonesia, where the MLBB scene boasts of large brand deals and cult-like fanfare.

He tried to learn Bahasa within a short timeframe, and embrace Indonesian food, anything to be able to get to the main five of one of the biggest franchise teams in Indonesia.

As he munched on Indonesian cuisine on-cam, and modeled for iced tea brands, and garnered 2 million YouTube followers, there was a lot going on for the former Onic Philippines player, having reached matinee idol status when he was benched.

Courtesy: Teh Gelas

He was able to get that short-lived opportunity in EVOS Legends during MSC 2023 in Cambodia, and flocks of Indonesian and local media gathered to ask him what it felt like to play -- despite limited minutes.

And it seemed like the light at the end of the tunnel when Dlar was announced in EVOS' roster for MPL Season 12. But two weeks went on and he remained on the bench.

At the end of the day, the General wanted to be in command of his own fate-- and that’s what prompted his final salute for the White Tigers.

“Yung mga sinabi ko noon [bago ako umalis] pinapalakas ko 'yung loob nila. Kasi kumbaga isa ako sa nagpapalakas ng loob sa kanila, and kahit hindi ako masyadong naglalaro ako 'yung nagtutulong sa mental [mindset] nila. And good luck sa kanila,” he said.

A few days after that, Dlar was back in Manila. And the first thing he did when he returned: eat some pork sisig.

"At lechon," he added.

He was home. And he marked just that when he visited the MPL Philippines Season 12 venue, where he relished his roots, starting for Onic Philippines in Season 4.

"Sobrang taas ng chance na mag-stay ulit ako sa Pinas kasi sa mga nago-offer po sa 'kin, Pinas ang isa sa best choice ko talaga. Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na sarili mong bansa ang nirerepresenta mo,” Dlar said, adding that three teams have already given offers.

The time away from the scene was the General making up for lost time, starting with family.

"Nag-bonding kami ng pamilya ko and tinry ko ang iba't ibang food, naglaro din ako ng iba't ibang game, chill-chill lang," Dlar tols ABS-CBN News.

But he doesn't forget to slip in a few training sessions to get back into tip-top shape.

"Nanonood ako ng MPL Indonesia, MPL Philippines tapos nagre-review pa rin ako. Para [later on] may baon na ko, ready na ako para [magpalakas]. Iwe-wait ko na lang na may kumuha sa 'king team."

Determined to prove his hunger for a championship, Dlar said he was brewing plans to return to Filipino ML:BB, and watch the M5 World Championships, which the Philippines will be hosting. If he chooses to enter MPL Season 13, he will go toe-to-toe with some of the young greats such as Nathanael “Nathzzz” Estrologo, Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap and Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya, to name a few.



Looking back, Dlar admits a feeling a tinge of regret in his stay in Indonesia – but that didn’t come without learning to be more self-sufficient and resilient.

“May kaunting regret din,” he shared. “Gustong-gusto ko maglaro. Na sana tinuloy ko ‘yung offers. Dami ko kasing choices noon, kaya sana pinili ko na lang 'yon. Dumating sa point na ganoon.”

What he can say, however, is how the life of someone playing abroad to make a living doesn’t come without its costs.