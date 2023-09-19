PVL Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University looks to continue its unbeaten run in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge when it takes on Perpetual Help in the semifinals, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The best-of-3 series will be highlighted by the showdown between top wing spikers Chenie Tagaod of FEU and with Mary Rhose Dapol of Perpetual Help. First serve is at 12 noon.

"As usual pag-aaralan namin 'yung makakalaban namin. Re-review-hin 'yung mga dapat aralin, para 'pag tumuntong kami ulit kami rito, handa ang girls, handa ang coaches, handa kaming lahat," said FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia.

At 10:00 a.m., two programs that are handled by veteran coach Jerry Yee will battle when University of the East and College of St. Benilde dispute the other finals berth in their own best-of-3 series.

The Lady Blazers defeated the Lady Warriors, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-18, when they met in the elimination round last September 10.

In the men's division, top seed University of Santo Tomas collides with traditional rival FEU at 4:00 p.m. The Golden Tigers will be without head coach Odjie Mamon, who is with the men's national team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

They have so far won all six of their matches in the tournament, including a 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 elimination round conquest of FEU.

In another rivalry match in the men's semis, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University will face off at 2:00 p.m.

The Blue Eagles have the momentum after sweeping the Green Spikers, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15, in their elimination round encounter last weekend.