Filipino-American swingman Dwight Ramos. Photo courtesy of Levanga Hokkaido.

MANILA — After an eventful couple of months with Gilas Pilipinas that included a stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dwight Ramos is back in Japan.

Returning for his second season with Levanga Hokkaido of the Japanese B.League, Ramos said that one of the reasons he opted to stay was the feeling that he is genuinely wanted by his squad.

“I felt like they really wanted me back, and that’s kind of the biggest thing for me, to be wanted by the team, so I decided to come back,” Ramos said during the squad’s press conference on Tuesday in Japan.

As for his goals with the squad, the fan favorite said that all he wants is for the team to surpass their 19-41 season last year.

“Personally, I don’t really think about it too much, my personal goals or anything, I just really want to get more wins than last year. I feel like we can get more wins this year,” he said.

With this, Ramos understands that he needs to step up more as one of the top guns of the team, and helping him do this is his recent stint with Gilas during the FIBA Worlds.

The 6-foot-4, Filipino-American wingman tallied 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in five games during the World Cup. Ramos hopes that this can translate well when their season starts in early October.

“In the World Cup, I really prepared for a long time for that, so I’m just happy to see that all my preparations have paid [off]. I think I played pretty well, so that’s one of the things I was happy about,” bared Ramos about his experience.

“Just from the experience playing against the best players, each team plays a different way, so you kinda have to recognize it quickly and learn how to counter it very fast, I think that is something that will help me in the B.League, especially with so many teams, everyone plays a different way, I have to adjust quickly.”

Moreover, Ramos, who posted numbers of 9.5 points, 3.8 boards, and 2.8 dimes in 41 games in Japan, also wants to deliver a better showing for his squad to become one of the better teams in the league.

“[I just want] to show how I've improved from last year, I improved after the World Cup. Hopefully, that’s something I could show,” he said.

“The only thing I can do is prepare for what is asked of me. In practice, I will have to do some extra shots, extra work before and after, just to be ready. I just gotta be well-rounded.”

“I’m just hoping that we can build a reputation that whenever a team goes to Hokkaido, it’s gonna be hard for them to win, that when they come here, we’ll play a different way, a different swag. Hopefully, our team can start doing that and continue throughout the whole season.”



