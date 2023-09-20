Gilas Pilipinas and fans celebrate after the team beat China in their FIBA 2023 World Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas will have to regroup as soon as possible after its already-loaded 2023.

The Filipino hoopers are scheduled to lock horns with New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan after being drawn in Group B of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, the federation announced yesterday.

Group A, on the other hand, is made up of Australia, Thailand, Korea, and Indonesia. China, Guam, Japan, and Mongolia comprise Group C; Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, and Saudi complete Group D; Iran, India, Kazakhstan, and Qatar sum up Group E; while Group F features Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates.

Set to be played in a home-and-away format, the teams will be battling for the Top 2 spots of their pool as this will be their ticket to the Asia Cup in 2025. This will span over three windows that are scheduled for February and November 2024, and February 2025.

The third placers of all pools after the Group Phase, meanwhile, will enter another qualifying tournament, and the four best squads from that set of games will also book a ticket to the 2025 games.



RELATED VIDEO