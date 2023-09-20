PBA: ROS signs Villegas, Datu to 3-year deals

MANILA -- As promised, Rain or Shine will keep their first-round picks, Luis Villegas and Keith Datu, to beef up their campaign for the coming PBA season.

Villegas and Datu, the third and fourth overall picks respectively, have each signed a three-year deal with the Elasto Painters. The team announced the development on Wednesday, three days after the PBA Rookie Draft.

ROS coach Yeng Guiao chose Villegas, formerly of the University of the East, and Datu, who played in the PBA 3x3, to give the Elasto Painters added ceiling.

Villegas stands at 6-foot-7, while Datu is 6-foot-8. Guiao said they will be Rain or Shine's frontline of the future as some of their bigs, including Beau Belga, Jewel Ponferrada and Mark Borboran are already in the later stage of their careers.

“Masaya kami dun sa picks namin, [and] I think this batch is a good batch to stock up on big men. Kailangan na namin magisip ng future namin with Beau, Jewel, and Borboran. Our bigs are getting a little older, so we need a new generation of big men,” Guiao said.

The Elasto Painters will have to wait for Villegas to get healthy, however, as the big man is recovering from an ACL injury.

