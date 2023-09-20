'Beckham' tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. Handout

MANILA – Digital streaming platform Netflix is set to drop a documentary series that will feature the inside story of world-renowned football player David Beckham.

Netflix is scheduled to release on October 4 the four-part “Beckham” series that will take the audience to his journey to global stardom and becoming a cultural icon.

The docu-series will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years of Beckham’s career.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It will also include his candid current-day moments and interviews with the athlete’s family, friends, and football figures who have been part of his journey.

“I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career,” Beckham said on his Instagram account in 2022.

“The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.”

The series will be directed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens. Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek will also be one of the executive producers.

Beckham is one of the most recognizable football players in the world, having won league titles in four different countries: England, United States, Spain, and France.

He started his professional career with Manchester United in 1992 before playing four seasons with Real Madrid. He also suited up for the LA Galaxy before hanging up his jersey in 2013.

Bekcham is married to Spice Girls member Victoria Adams. They have four children: Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David, and Harper Seven.

RELATED VIDEO