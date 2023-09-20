MMA: Lito Adiwang mentally set for his comeback

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang (left) in action. Handout photo

MANILA -- For Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, his comeback story has already seen him vanquish one of his toughest foes even before he stepped back inside the cage.

“Mental talaga ang pinaka-naging kalaban natin after ng injury ko,” he admitted ahead of his return fight versus Adrian “Papua Badboy” Matheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 on Sept. 22.

The path back from his devastating knee injury had not been easy for Adiwang.

Adiwang tore his ACL 18 months ago during a bout against fellow Filipino contender Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado at ONE X -- an injury that derailed his path to the top. "Thunder Kid" had been considered as one of the promotion's rising stars and a potential challenger for the ONE strawweight world championship.

Fate though had other plans and took him on a detour.

Adiwang admitted that there were times where he doubted if he could still get back to his old form given how hard it is to recover from a knee injury.

“Parating iniisip ko na baka mahirapan na akong makabalik sa laro. I tried my best to recover as fast as I can pero may mga naging setbacks at na-pushback lang ng husto yung recovery ko kasi di pa kaya ng knee ko,” he admitted.

But once he got over that hump, Thunder Kid was back in his element.

“I needed to train a little bit smarter and wiser. Dinahan-dahan ko, chineck ko yung exercises na kailangan kong i-undergo para mas maging smooth at maganda yung maging recovery sa knee ko," he said.

As he heads to battle at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Adiwang is excited to showcase his explosiveness once again all the more as he will be featured in the first fight of the night.

“Target ko talaga na ako yung unang magpakita sa kung anong kaya ko. I have to give my best and put on a good show kasi ako yung pambukas ng fight night,” he said.

Adiwang will be looking to set the tone for the loaded fight card which will see the much awaited showdown between Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon and top-ranked contender ”The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship in the main event.