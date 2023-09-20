MLBB: Kairi leads season MVP race in MPL Indonesia

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol with the MSC 2023 trophy. Courtesy: Moonton Games

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol remains the leader in the MVP race in MPL Indonesia.

The reigning ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup champion now has 37 points in the MVP leaderboards, based on stats posted by the league.

Rookie Zulfikar "Audytzy" of breakout team Rebellion Zion is second with 32 points.

Tied for the third spot is Dewa United's Supriadi Dwi "Watt" Putra and Alter Ego's Rasya "Rasy" Wisita with 30 points. RRQ's Deden "Clayyy" Nurhasan and Myanmar import Min "Naomi" Ko are tied at 4 with 26 points.

Onic Esports is currently leading the leaderboards with an 11-3 win-loss scorecard, and has already qualified for a spot at the playoffs.

MPL Indonesia's finalists will secure a slot to the M5 World Championships which the Philippines will be hosting.

MPL Indonesia also boasts a $336,500 (P19,113,368) prize pool.