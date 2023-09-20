MANILA -- Kaya FC-Iloilo and Far Eastern University scored lopsided wins to claim the top two spots at the conclusion of the elimination phase of the PFF Women's League 2023 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Powered by national team stars Hali Long and Inna Palacios, Kaya recorded a massive 15-0 win over Stallion Laguna FC and finished with 22 points, matching the output of Far Eastern University and Manila Digger.

Kaya leaned on Camille Rodriguez's four goals to put the outcome beyond doubt. Christine Hulleza (8', 12'), Shelah Cadag (11', 34'), Hazel Lustan (16', 39'), and Sara Castañeda (55', 60') also netted a brace with Lizzie Torre (22'), Charisa Lemoran (24'), and Long (57') scoring a goal each.

Kaya took the top spot thanks to a superior goal difference at plus-36, two ahead of FEU and 13 goals better than Manila Digger.

"Everyone worked hard and for each other for the win," said Rodriugez, who was named player of the match. "We trust our management and coaching staff to prepare as well for the next round."

FEU, for its part, whipped Manila Nomads, 10-0, with Dionesa Tolentin (7', 34'), Althea Rebosura (55', 87'), and Carmela Altiche (67', 88') all scoring two goals each. Regine Rebosura (26'), Katrina Magbitang (35'), Judie Arevalo (70'), and Erissa Rivas (76') also scored.

Completing the Top 4 is three-time champion De La Salle University which tallied 19 points.

"We were able to adjust even though we started slow, luckily we were able to gain our confidence," said Altiche. "We're working out on our scoring which we still lack, but we are showing improvements heading into the knockout stages."

The last match saw Manila Digger claim a 4-1 win over Tuloy FC to finish third. Roselle Lecera scored two goals in the 13th and 22nd minutes while Elna Bongol and Karen Alora netted in the 39th and 53rd minutes.

Top seed Kaya is scheduled to face fourth seed De La Salle University in the first semifinal while FEU and Manila Digger will square off in the other semifinal set next month.