Gilas Pilipinas Youth at the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar. Photo by FIBA.

MANILA — The Gilas Pilipinas Men's Under-16 team set up a clash against Korea in the quarterfinal qualifiers of the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championships.

This is after the young Filipino hoopers routed Malaysia, 75-62, early Wednesday at the tournament held in Doha, Qatar.

Kieffer Alas led the way for the Nationals, putting up 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists, while Kurt Velasquez also stood out after firing 13 markers, seven boards, three dimes, and a steal.

All the Filipinos needed was a blazing 29-8 start to the contest, as they were able to not only maintain that lead, but also increase it to as much as 34, 72-38, after a jumper by Edryn Morales off a dish by Alas at the 4:04 mark of the final period.

The Malaysians answered with a 14-3 run to end the contest, but the Philippines’ lead proved to be enough as they are now a win away from entering the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

Leading Malaysia was Yen Joon Chua and Tze Hen Brandon Kho who scored seven points each, but they failed to enter the next round of the tournament.

Gilas and Korea will battle for the chance to face Japan in the quarters tomorrow.