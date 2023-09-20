Kaya FC versus Shandong Taishan FC. AFC

Kaya FC bowed to China’s Shandong Taishan FC, 3-1, despite putting up a valiant stand in the first half of the match in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Filipino club managed keep Shandong goalless in the first half, but successive strikes by the visiting team led to Taishan's victory.

Moises Lima Magalhaes scored the first goal for Shandong in the 63rd minute for a 1-0 lead.

Matheus Pato then doubled the lead in the 71st, pouncing on a defensive mistake by Kaya captain Fitch Arboleda and rounded the goalkeeper for Shandong's 2-0 advantage.

Kaya managed to cut the deficit in the 79th minute when substitute Jarvey Gayoso latched on to a pass from Riki Sendra, escaped Shandong goalkeeper Han Rongze and fired into an open goal to make it 2-1.

But Shandong’s Crysan Barcelos secured Shandong’s victory during the added time in the second half.

Kaya will next face Incheon United on Oct. 4 in South Korea.