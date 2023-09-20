DJ joins Sibol Dota 2 roster for Asian Games

PESO executive director Marlon Marcelo/Facebook

MANILA -- Sibol Dota 2 has finally got the backup they need for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Bleed Esports star Djardel "DJ" Mampusti is donning the Philippine flag for the Asiad, Philippine Esports Organization executive director Marlon Marcelo revealed in a social media post.

Referring to him as a secret weapon, Marcelo could not hide his excitement about DJ's inclusion in Sibol Dota 2's roster.

"Kung ang Gilas may Jordan Clarkson, ang SIBOL Dota2 may DJ Mampusti," he said.

He is currently a support player for Bleed Esports, a Southeast Asian esports squad, and is arguably one of the best in the professional scene on the continent.

DJ will be representing the Philippines in the Asian Games for the Dota 2 title with Roi “Enryu” Ladines, Bryle “cml” Alvizo, Eljohn “Akashi” Andales, Marvin “Boomy” Rushton, and Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva.