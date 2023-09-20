The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after their win over La Salle in Game 1. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University outplayed De La Salle University in the clutch for a five-set victory in Game 1 of their semifinals series in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Blue Eagles showed their poise in the endgame to register a hard-earned 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-11 triumph, recovering after a tough loss in the fourth set.

"'Yung composure nila lumabas, especially coming from a bad fourth set. And then, we closed out the fifth set ng medyo maayos," said Ateneo head coach Timothy Sto. Tomas. "Despite na may early lead kami na hinabol, they were able to refocus and compose themselves para makuha yung panalo."

Jian Salarzon earned Player of the Game honors after a 24-point effort built on 20 attacks and four blocks -- including a clutch rejection late in the fifth set. Amil Pacinio added 20 markers, three of which came off blocks as well. The Blue Eagles, as a team, had 13 blocks.

La Salle got 26 points from JM Ronquillo, while Noel Kampton bounced back after a dismal game and scored 17 points.

The Green Spikers had an 11-10 lead in the fifth set before Ateneo's net defense came into play, and the Blue Eagles ended the match on a 5-0 run to take a step towards the finals of the preseason tournament.

-- Perpetual stuns FEU --

Mary Rhose Dapol of Perpetual Help in action against FEU. PVL Media

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA pulled off a shock reversal over erstwhile unbeaten Far Eastern U, 25-21, 28-26, 26-24, to boost its finals drive in the women's division.

Mary Rhose Dapol dished out a superb all-around game of 13 points, nine excellent digs and eight excellent receptions, while Shai Omipon anchored most of the rallies in the match and finished with 20 points.

The Lady Tamaraws had won their elimination round match-up in four sets but were outplayed by the Lady Altas in Game 1 of their best-of-3 semis series.

Playmaker Jasmine Sapin likewise showed for the Las Piñas-based squad, putting up a nine excellent-set game and helping the team move a win away from advancing to the championship.

"Yung adjustment namin from offense to defense nag-work. Meron akong mas pinabilis at mas pinatibay sa floor defense; kasama na rin 'yung scouting sa opponents namin today," said Perpetual head coach Sandy Rieta.

Kezia Bedonia kept the Lady Tamaraws in the match but failed to draw solid backup from the rest. She finished with 10 points while Faida Bakanke ended up with six markers.

College of Saint Benilde also flexed its defensive muscle to repel University of the East, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12, for the big head-start in the first women’s semis match.

The Lady Blazers used a 8-0 closing run to dispatch the Lady Warriors, spiked by three straight points from Zam Nolasco, including back-to-back kill blocks.

"Yung consistency and less errors lang talaga 'yung nangyari in this game," said CSB coach Jay Chua. "Sana gumana 'yung blocking namin sa Game 2."

Nolasco finished with six blocks to go with six attacks, while Jade Gentapa paced CSB with 15 markers on 12 attacks, two of which helped anchor their strong finishing kick.

Benilde held Caseiy Dongallo to nine points with Khy Cepeda and Riza Nogales dishing out six markers apiece for the Recto-based squad.