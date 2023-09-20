Handout/PNVF-AVC.

MANILA – The Philippine men’s volleyball team vented their ire on hapless Afghanistan to clinch their first win in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

The Philippines recovered from a 0-3 loss against Indonesia yesterday with an overwhelming 25-23, 25-16, 25-12 victory over Afghanistan at the Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Bryan Bagunas once again paced the country with 16 points on 14 attacks, one block, and an ace while getting ample support from Steven Rotter, who had 13 points, for a 1-1 record in Pool F.

Ahead by just a point in the third set, 7-8, the Philippines stepped on the gas pedal through a fiery 8-0 run, sparked by a rejection by Lloyd Josafat, for a commanding 16-7 gap.

The team widened the gap into double digits as Josafat scored an ace, 20-8, and never looked back. Marck Espejo finished the game with a block and attack.

In the opening frame, the Philippines broke away from a 21-deadlock with a spike by Rotter. Bagunas would score back-to-back points, too, for a 24-21 separation.

Sayed Yousufi delayed the impending win of the Philippines in the first set with two blocks, 23-24, but Bagunas ended it with an attack.

No players from Afghanistan scored in double digits with Gulam Haidari leading the pack with just seven points.

The Philippines will next face the powerhouse Japan on September 21, Thursday, at 7 p.m.