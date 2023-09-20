Photo from Volleyball Philippines

MANILA – The three Philippine beach volleyball duos suffered the same fates on the second day of competitions at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

After impressive wins on Tuesday, the two women's pairs of the country got swept by Indonesia and China at the Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Centre.

Dij Rodriguez and Gen Eslapor could not contain the strength of powerhouse China, represented by Xue Chen and Xinyi Xia, in their second game in the quadrennial meet, 21-11, 21-5, in Pool A.

Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag also suffered huge loss in the following match, losing to Dhita Juliana and Desi Ratnasari, 21-14, 21-10, in Pool B.

Meanwhile, James Butraygo and Jude Garcia of the Philippine men’s team dropped their second game in a row after a tough 18-21, 22-20, 18-16, deficit against China.

Progella and Matibag will next face a pair from Macau on Thursday, Sept. 21. The duo of Butraygo-Garcia and Rodriguez-Eslapor will return to action on Friday, Sept. 22.