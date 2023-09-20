Shopify Rebellion/X

Filipino Dota 2 star Abed Yusop and his squad Shopify Rebellion will advance to the upper bracket of DreamLeague Season 21 playoffs after finishing first in Group A of the round-robin stage.

They defeated Southeast Asian squad Talon Esports, 2-0, on Wednesday to cap their impressive group stage matches.

Abed's flawless 8-0-9 performance on his Lina paved the way for Rebellion to eliminate Talon in the first game.

His masterful 7-0-12 performance in the middle lane on Queen of Pain in Game 2 cemented their first-place finish in the groups.

Meanwhile, Khim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, a Pinoy player who was expected to suit up for European squad Entity for DreamLeague S21, was not able to compete due to visa and ping issues.

The playoffs have a double-elimination setup. Games will start on Thursday, September 21.

All series are best-of-3 except for the finals which is a BO5.

The tournament has a $1,000,000 prize pool, where first placers will bag $300,000.