Spikers' Turf: Navy dashes Santa Rosa's playoff hopes

MANILA, Philippines -- The PGJC-Navy Sealions ended Santa Rosa's hopes of making the semis in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, as they came away with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-22 victory on Tuesday.

In the first game of the league's triple-header at the Paco Arena, the Sealions leaned on Jao Umandal in the third set to put away the Sealions.

Navy closed their elimination round campaign with a 5-1 win-loss card, keeping them in contention for the No. 1 seed in the semifinals.

"We're happy with the win. We really prepared hard for this and it primed us for the semis battle," said Navy coach Cecil Cruzad.

Umandal scattered 12 points on 11 kills, while Greg Dolor put up nine hits, two blocks and an ace in the match that took an hour and 13 minutes. The Sealions had a huge 43-23 advantage in attack points against the youthful Santa Rosa team.

The City Lions are now out of contention for the last spot in the Final 4, with VNS-One Alicia and Army now contesting the berth. Santa Rosa wound up with a 1-5 card for joint sixth with Ateneo-Fudgee Barr.

Jade Disquitado was the bright spot for Santa Rosa, firing 17 points. None of his teammates reached double-digits, however, and the City Lions did not help their cause by committing 24 unforced errors in the loss.

