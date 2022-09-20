Home  >  Sports

esports: P750,000 prize pool up for grabs in Globe's ML, Valorant tournaments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2022 01:24 PM

Courtesy: Globe Telecom 
Courtesy: Globe Telecom 

MANILA -- A P750,000 prize pool is up for grabs as various amateur and professional teams duke it out in the G Battle Zone tournament, which is ongoing until September 21. 

The tournament -- divided into G Legends (Mobile Legends) and G Radiant (Valorant) Cup -- is Globe's anniversary tournament and part of the telco's 917 GDay. 

LAZY Gamerz Esports, OBS Gaming, Minana Esports, and GameLab are the surviving teams in the G Legends Cup, Globe's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Tournament. 

Meanwhile, professional squads NAOS and South Built Esports, and amateur squads Minestea nd SR Nacague are the last teams standing in the G Radiant cup. 

Viewers can watch the games through the Globe GGWP Facebook page. 

Read More:  Gaming   games   Mobile Legends: Bang Bang   Valorant  