Courtesy: Globe Telecom

MANILA -- A P750,000 prize pool is up for grabs as various amateur and professional teams duke it out in the G Battle Zone tournament, which is ongoing until September 21.

The tournament -- divided into G Legends (Mobile Legends) and G Radiant (Valorant) Cup -- is Globe's anniversary tournament and part of the telco's 917 GDay.

LAZY Gamerz Esports, OBS Gaming, Minana Esports, and GameLab are the surviving teams in the G Legends Cup, Globe's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Tournament.

Meanwhile, professional squads NAOS and South Built Esports, and amateur squads Minestea nd SR Nacague are the last teams standing in the G Radiant cup.

Viewers can watch the games through the Globe GGWP Facebook page.