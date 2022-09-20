NCAA: Lyceum keeps EAC winless in Season 98

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University fended off a stubborn Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) side, 74-67, to earn a share of second place in the NCAA Season 98 tournament.

McLaude Guadana and Alvin Penafiel each scored 12 points in the Pirates' win on Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. Veteran point guard Enzo Navarro added 10 points.

The Pirates improved to 3-1 in the season, tying idle Arellano University for second place. The Generals, meanwhile, dropped to 0-4. They are the lone winless team in the competition.

The Generals kept in step with Lyceum in the first half, even taking a 35-34 lead at the break. But the Pirates pulled away in the third period, where they outscored EAC by nine points.

Lyceum's lead ballooned to 14 points, 72-58, off a three-pointer by Guadana with 2:28 left to play.

Allen Liwag's 18-point, 12-rebound double-double for EAC went for naught. Nat Cosejo added 15 points while JC Luciano had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The scores:

LPU 74 -- Guadana 12, Penafiel 12, Navarro 10, Barba 9, Montano 8, Bravo 6, Valdez 4, Villegas 4, Cunanan 3, Omandac 3, Umali 2, Larupay 1, Aviles 0.

EAC 67 -- Liwag 18, Cosejo 15, Luciano 11, Ad. Doria 8, Robin 4, Quinal 3, An. Doria 3, Cosa 2, Dominguez 2, Bajon 1, Gurtiza 0, Tolentino 0, Balowa 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 34-35, 57-49, 74-67.

