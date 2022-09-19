NCAA: CSB eyes third straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) looks to extend its perfect start to three games when the Blazers take on University of Perpetual Help in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Blazers are the only unbeaten team left after the first week of the competition, having defeated Lyceum of the Philippines and San Sebastian College in back-to-back games.

They tip off against the Altas at 12 noon.

In the Blazers' 100-94 victory over the Stags last Friday, Migs Oczon made his presence felt, scattering 20 of his 25 points in the pivotal third quarter, while Will Gozum continued his consistent play.

Perpetual, meanwhile, has a 1-1 win-loss slate that puts them in a share of fifth place along with two-time defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran. The Altas are looking to bounce back from last Friday's 59-61 loss to Arellano University.

Graduating forward Kim Aurin posted a new career-high of 27 points, but the Altas saw their main guns Rey Barcuma and Jielo Razon struggle against the Chiefs.

At 3 p.m., the Lyceum Pirates are also looking to extend its winning streak to three games when they play the Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Pirates are currently tied with the Stags in third place, as they have identical 2-1 win-loss records. They have beaten Final 4 contenders San Beda University and Mapua University in back-to-back games, bouncing back from a season-opening defeat to CSB.

The Generals, meanwhile, have a 0-3 win-loss slate.

Related video: