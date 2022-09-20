Onic PH's playing roster enters the ICITE Auditorium stage ahead of their showdown against RSG Philippines. Onic PH swept the Season 9 champions as they punched a playoff ticket. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Despite a brief slump, Onic Philippines is now the first team to book a playoff seat in MPL Season 10, after sweeping defending champions RSG Philippines.

Despite this, their jungler, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo believes there's no room for complacency now that they are one of the teams to beat in the tournament.

"Sa totoo lang po, 'di talaga namin in-expect na kami 'yung maunang makakapasok sa playoffs. Masaya pero nakaka-pressure din po kasi 'di porke't nakapasok ng playoffs means pwede na magpahinga," Sensui told ABS-CBN News.

Their assistant coach Jeff "Jeff" Manforte believes that securing the playoff seat first is a confidence-booster for the team that only set their eyes on entering the playoffs after much of the roster was acquired from an amateur squad pre-season.

"Feel ko lahat kami 'di namin in-expect 'yung ganito. Gusto lang namin makapasok sa playoffs kasi malaking bagay to sa amin at malaking confidence para sa team," Jeff said.

The game against RSG Philippines saw Onic Philippines pull the rug from under the reigning Southeast Asia Cup champions in Game 1, with Sensui leading the charge with the Lord steal.

For Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez and Nowee "Ryota" Caballo, the team leaned on their trust and chemistry en route to the momentum-building victory.

"Malaking bagay din kasi at nakakapagbigay ng confidence talaga kapag 'yung mga kakampi po at pati 'yung coaches naniniwala sa 'yo. Ako po 'yung nag-suggest sa totoo lang at buti lahat naman nag-agree at gumana naman po. Masaya din kasi makapaglaro din 'yung mga taong may tiwala sa 'yo at mas lalong masaya kung sabay-sabay kayong makatapak sa playoffs," Super Frince said.

"Hindi lang kasi sa laro pero sa draft na mismo kasi eh, meron na kaming set heroes na dapat lalaruin pero napansin ni Coach Bluff na 'yung ibang mga player may gustong laruing hero at pagkasabi kasi nila confident na confident kaya nagtiwala kami sa isa't-isa," Ryota added.

