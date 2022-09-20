Jamie Malonzo is headed to Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra has officially acquired high-flying swingman Jamie Malonzo in a trade with the NorthPort Batang Pier.

The PBA approved the trade on Tuesday morning.

In exchange for Malonzo, Ginebra will send Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, and its 2022 first-round draft pick to the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Malonzo emerged as a two-way force for the Batang Pier in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, averaging 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

He earned a call-up to the Philippine national basketball team in the recent FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, playing for Gilas Pilipinas as a local.



Ginebra has also acquired Von Pessumal in a three-team trade involving San Miguel Beer and NorthPort.

SMB first sent Pessumal to the Batang Pier in exchange for their second-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 PBA Rookie Drafts. NorthPort then sent Pessumal to Ginebra in exchange for Jeff Chan and Kent Salado.

The trade has already been approved by the PBA.

