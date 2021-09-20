PBA: Paul Lee takes Player of the Week honors

Magnolia guard Paul Lee puts up a jump shot against San Miguel. PBA Media Bureau.

The swagger that earned Paul Lee the moniker "Angas ng Tondo" was in full display when the Magnolia Hotshots faced off against San Miguel Beer in a high-stakes game on Sunday.

Lee fired 18 of his conference-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to spearhead the Hotshots' 100-90 victory over the Beermen -- a result that kept Magnolia in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

Lee made three of his six three-point attempts and added four rebounds and five assists, as the Hotshots ended the elimination round of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup with an 8-3 win-loss record.

It was the fifth time in his career that Lee had reached the 30-point mark. His 18 points in the fourth period is the most scored by a player in a single quarter this season.

His explosive performance earned Lee the nod as the Cignal-Play PBA Press Corps Player of the Week, for the period of September 15-19.

The Magnolia guard out of University of the East edged TNT Tropang Giga rookie Mikey Williams in a close vote for the weekly award handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Others who were considered for the honor include the Meralco trio of Allein Maliksi, Raymond Almazan and Bong Quinto, Lee's Magnolia teammate Ian Sangalang, and veteran NLEX big man JR Quinahan.

Lee believes he is just rounding into shape after being slowed down by a minor hamstring injury early on in Magnolia's campaign.

"Gusto ko lang mabalik 'yung tamang kundisyon ko. Simula kasi nung na-injury ako, parang naging roller-coaster 'yung laro ko. May araw na sobrang bigat ng pakiramdam ko," said Lee.

"Kumapit lang ako. I continued to work hard para mabalik ko 'yung kundisyon ko talaga," he added.



