Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) flips into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Lamar Jackson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens edged Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in a clash of former league MVPs.

Jackson overcame two first quarter interceptions with a dynamic second half performance to get the better of Mahomes for the first time in four meetings since 2018.

The Ravens also rebounded from a frustrating season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada last Monday. The 2019 MVP Jackson fumbled late in the game to give the Raiders the chance to snatch victory in overtime.

Jackson started Sunday the way he left off in the opener with a pair of first half mistakes that led to interceptions against the Chiefs. But he recovered and was able to improvise with a patchwork offense that is still trying to cope with the loss of three running backs to injuries prior to the season start.

"My team had my back the whole time," said Jackson. "It was a team effort. We lost the first week on Monday night but everybody stayed focused. It was a hard game."

A late fumble by the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire enabled Jackson to seal the win with a fourth-down quarterback sneak for a first down which allowed them to run out the clock.

"The coach asked me if we should we go for it. I said we got to go for it. I just wanted to put points on the board," Jackson said.

Jackson also threw for 239 yards, rallying Baltimore from an 11-point deficit.

Mahomes passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, but threw the first September interception of his career.

Elsewhere, Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes and Mike Edwards returned two fourth quarter interceptions for scores as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25.

"I certainly wish I had made a few better throws," Brady said. "But it's good to get the win. 2-0. There's a lot to build on."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards Sunday and has thrown for nine TDs in the first two contests. Ten different receivers have caught at least one pass this season, with Mike Evans grabbing five for 75 yards against the Falcons.

Brady out-duelled Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who finished 35 of 46 for 300 yards and two scores, but also tossed three interceptions in front of a crowd of 63,600 at Tampa, Florida.

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay pulled away in the fourth quarter when Brady threw a 12-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin with just over nine minutes remaining.

Edwards intercepted Matt Ryan less than 90 seconds later and took it 31 yards into the end zone to make it 41-25. Edwards sealed the outcome with just over four minutes left with a 15-yard interception return.

In Pittsburgh, Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns as Las Vegas beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17.

Carr completed 28 of 37 passes, including a pair of clutch completions in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders improved to 2-0 on the season.

In Los Angeles, kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys running game racked up a total of 198 yards. Tony Pollard led with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Quarterback Dak Prescott finished 23-of-27 passing for 237 yards, and an interception. CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with eight receptions for 81 yards.

Also, Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, including a 36-yarder with 4:50 remaining in overtime, as the Tennessee Titans rallied to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 33-30.

© Agence France-Presse