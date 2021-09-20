Golf: Miguel Tabuena wins Idaho Open

Filipino golfer Miguel Tabuena secured a four-shot victory in the PGA of America Idaho Open on Sunday, after a two-under-par 68 in the final round.
Tabuena had to shake off an erratic start in the third round at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Boise, Idaho, as he registered a double bogey on the fourth and a bogey on the sixth.
But an eagle on the seventh and a birdie on the ninth restored order for Tabuena, who finished with a total of 196. He carded a 65 in the first round and a 63 in the second to surge up the leaderboard.
Tabuena finished four strokes ahead of American Brad Marek, who shot a three-under-part 67 in the third round for a total of 200.
This was the first professional victory in the United States for Tabuena, a two-time Asian Tour champion.