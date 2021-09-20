Golf: Miguel Tabuena wins Idaho Open

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in this January 14, 2017 file photo. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino golfer Miguel Tabuena secured a four-shot victory in the PGA of America Idaho Open on Sunday, after a two-under-par 68 in the final round.

Tabuena had to shake off an erratic start in the third round at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Boise, Idaho, as he registered a double bogey on the fourth and a bogey on the sixth.

But an eagle on the seventh and a birdie on the ninth restored order for Tabuena, who finished with a total of 196. He carded a 65 in the first round and a 63 in the second to surge up the leaderboard.

Tabuena finished four strokes ahead of American Brad Marek, who shot a three-under-part 67 in the third round for a total of 200.

This was the first professional victory in the United States for Tabuena, a two-time Asian Tour champion.