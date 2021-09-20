Manny Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach during their Grand Arrival in Las Vegas ahead of Pacquiao's bout against Yordenis Ugas. File photo. Nabeel Ahmad, Premier Boxing Champions.

MANILA, Philippines -- Famed trainer Freddie Roach on Monday said he is in full support of Manny Pacquiao's bid to become president of the Philippines.

Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion in boxing, formally announced his plan to run for president in the national elections in 2022.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," said the "Pacman," who announced his presidential bid a month after suffering a shock loss to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in what may have been his last boxing match.

On Twitter, Roach said he was "very proud and excited" to hear of Pacquiao's presidential bid.

"All the best to you, Manny -- truly the Fighting Pride of the Philippines AND The People's Champ," said Roach, a seven-time Trainer of the Year.

Very proud and excited to hear of Manny’s run for President in the Philippines for 2022. All the best to you, Manny-truly the Fighting Pride of the Philippines AND The People’s Champ @MannyPacquiao #Philippines #Presidential #Candidate @WildCardBoxing1 @TooFred @KnuckleheadSean pic.twitter.com/CAvimywHCg — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 19, 2021

The 61-year-old Roach is widely credited with helping Pacquiao rise to the pinnacle of his sport.

In August, ahead of Pacquiao's bout against Ugas, Roach said it may still be possible for Pacquiao to continue his boxing career even if he is elected president.

"Apparently, Manny could sign a waiver and still fight," Roach said at the time.

Pacquiao did not stop boxing even as his political career progressed, but his comprehensive loss to Ugas showed that the "Pacman" is clearly at the tail-end of a historic career.

In the wake of his defeat, Pacquiao admitted that it might be the last time that he will be seen inside the boxing ring.

"In the future, you might not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring. I don't know. But for how many decades, I'm so happy for what I've done in boxing," he also said.